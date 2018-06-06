San Diego may be home to perpetually sunny weather, immaculate coastlines and comfortable temperatures, but the Atlanta Braves are still happy to get out of Dodge.

Why is that? With the Braves' 3-1 loss to the Padres, it marked the seventh consecutive season that Atlanta failed to win a series at Petco Park.

This particular drought dates back to the 2012 campaign.

It was also a major setback for the offense, which rolled for 14 runs on Tuesday ... but mustered just a solo home run from Freddie Freeman on Wednesday.

(Freeman accounted for two homers, four runs and five hits in this three-game set.)

Here's another thing to lament: Factoring in Atlanta's defeat and Washington's 11-2 rout of Tampa Bay, the Braves (36-26) have now slipped into a virtual tie for first place in the National League East, with the Nationals (35-25) leading the division by two percentage points.

.@Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz weighs in on his outing against the Padres, his fifth start of the season with 8 or more strikeouts.#Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/iWJV6AVifT — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 6, 2018

Wednesday was an odd game, but the result was hardly surprising to one player.

During Tuesday's post-game show, Freeman astutely predicted the series finale would be a pitchers' duel.

However, the Braves first baseman couldn't have known Atlanta would collect only four hits on the day ... despite the Padres shirking the traditional starting pitcher and riding a five-man bullpen blueprint to victory (Matt Strahm, Jose Castillo, Adam Cimber, Kirby Yates, closer Brad Hand).

Of San Diego's quintet of successful bullpen arms, only Strahm surrendered multiple hits.

By extension, Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz drew the proverbial short straw for the day. He fanned eight batters over five innings, but the two runs allowed were enough to seal his fate as the losing pitcher.

Foltynewicz's only gaffes occurred in the second inning. Cory Spangenberg, who had a seasonal batting average of .184 prior to the at-bat, laced an RBI triple to deep right-center field, easily scoring Hunter Renfroe.

Three batters later, Manuel Margot's RBI single brought home Spangenberg, representing the game-winning run.

The Padres added an insurance run in the 8th (Freddy Galvis sacrifice RBI), not that it mattered anyway. In their final at-bat, the Braves went down 1-2-3 without incident, thus boosting San Diego's seasonal mark to 29-35 (last place in the NL West).

The Braves still have one more destination for their California getaway. On Friday, they'll begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, last year's National League champs, who are struggling at .500 through 60 games.

