Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in season opener

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener.

After Nate Jones intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder.