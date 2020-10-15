Braves pitcher Kyle Wright's dad not surprised by late success

Kyle Wright, who struggled at times this season, has turned a corner and his dad Roger told 11Alive he saw this coming all along.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wednesday night was Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The pitcher for the Braves is 25-year-old Kyle Wright.

One of the biggest surprises of the postseason has been the starting three young pitchers for Atlanta, including Wright.

They've managed to string together a slew of shutouts and keep the hit counts to a minimum.

