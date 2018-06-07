11Alive Sports offers a slew of statistical-based reasons why the first-place Atlanta Braves (49-37) should and should not pursue Manny Machado before the MLB trade deadline (July 31), as the Baltimore Orioles star celebrates his 26th birthday on Friday.

For those wearing National League goggles, Machado (21 HR, 59 RBI, 42 runs, .308 batting, .378 OBP, .939 OPS) should be the most coveted prize on the pre-deadline trade market, likely commanding a minimum return of two elite-level prospects, plus one established major leaguer with team control.

If the Braves are serious about landing the impending free agent before July 31, they have the goods to get creative with offers, given their enviable depth with pitching prospects.

And in case you haven't been paying attention, the Orioles (24-62, worst team in baseball), who rank the bottom feeders with starters' ERA, home runs allowed, opponents' batting average and starters' WHIP, desperately need starting pitching for the long haul.

PROS

1. The finality of being traded has seemingly jump-started Machado's focus.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

For the month of July (small sample size alert) ... he has erupted out of the gate with batting average (.308), on-base percentage (.438), slugging rate (.692) and OPS (1.130).

In Manny Machado talks, if #Orioles ask #Braves for Ian Anderson and Max Fried, the answer from Atlanta is almost certain to be no. My story on Machado and the NL East race: https://t.co/HPH7cYUoGU @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 5, 2018

2. Stretch run notable: Machado has the following career marks against the rival Nationals: .315 batting, .367 OBP, .541 slugging and .907 OPS.

3. The Orioles visited SunTrust Park last month. During that three-game set, Machado developed a keen understanding of the ballpark, accounting for one homer, one triple and three runs.

4. Machado could be a beast immediately after a trade. For his career, Machado owns monthly career bests during August with homers (33), RBI (102) and batting average (.310).

Young Manny has also performed well in other categories during August, citing runs (89), on-base percentage (.335) and slugging rate (.540).

5. Whoever trades for Machado should probably comply with his request to remain at shortstop. Granted, there's a substantial gap in playing time at third base vs. shortstop, but check out these career splits:

3B——715 games ... .279 batting, .327 OBP, .472 slugging, .799 OPS, 95 OPS+

SS——135 games ... .295 batting, .365 OBP, .552 slugging, .918 OPS, 123 OPS+

6. A Machado trade would obviously shake up the regular constitution of the Braves' batting order.

For the most part this season, Atlanta has brandished a productive 1-4 rollout of Ender Inciarte, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis.

With Machado on board, there'd be merit in the Braves placing Machado in the 3-slot—his most efficient lineup placement.

In the 3-hole, the Orioles slugger has amassed 61 homers, 157 RBI and 143 runs in only 262 career games.

On the flip side ...

CONS

1. Strange but true: Machado has never hit cleanup in a single game, dating back to the 2012 campaign.

What's more, Machado has batted in the 5-slot just once (2 for 4, zero runs).

Note: The Braves' Freeman has been in the 3-hole for every game this season.

2. Here's one complication to a potential trade: The Orioles' No. 1 prospect (Ryan Mountcastle) plays third base.

In other words, Baltimore might be in the market for a long-term shortstop who's better than Dansby Swanson (career marks: .246 batting, .313 OBP) or anything else from that position in the Atlanta pipeline.

3. In all honesty, Machado may be a luxury item. The Braves should save their top prospects for a game-changing trade involving relievers.

For the season, Atlanta owns marginal bullpen tallies with ERA (4.23), walks allowed (14th in the NL) and WHIP (9th in NL).

Plus, the bullpen's on the verge of being stretched to potentially dicey limits. A number of Braves starters have already endured disabled-list stints; and for the year, the Atlanta starters are averaging only 5 1/3 innings per game.

© 2018 WXIA