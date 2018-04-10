ATLANTA–Good evening, and welcome to 11Alive's real-time blog of the National League Divisional Series, featuring the Dodgers and hometown Atlanta Braves.

Tonight's pitching matchup–Mike Foltynewicz (13-10, 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.00 WHIP).

Here's the starting lineup for the Braves:

1. LF Ronald Acuna Jr.

2. 3B Johan Camargo

3. 1B Freddie Freeman

4. RF Nick Markakis

5. C Tyler Flower

6. 2B Ozzie Albies

7. CF Ender Inciarte

8. SS Charlie Culberson

9. P Mike Foltynewicz

7:35 p.m. EST

Sports Extra contributor might be a little surprised to see Tyler Flowers get the start at catcher over Kurt Suzuki; but it makes sense, given the following reason:

Flowers has been electric against left-handed pitchers this season, posting supreme tallies with batting average (.348), on-base percentage (.511), slugging (.606) and OPS (1.117) versus southpaws.

Granted we're only talking about 66 at-bats here; but still, those are robust splits, for sure.

7:38 p.m. EST

I'm writing from a local Hudson Grille down the street, since my place in Marietta doesn't have MLB Network.

This bar also happens to be an official hub for the New England Patriots ... meaning it should be an interesting battle between Braves fans and Patriots zealots–in terms of who wins out with house sound.

I'll keep everyone posted, in case a bar brawl should ensue. (Half-joking.)

8:04 p.m. EST

First pitch is slated for 8:37 p.m., presumably allowing time for Brewers-Rockies to finish.

8:47 p.m. EST

The Braves' inaugural inning ends without incident, with only Freddie Freeman posting a base hit off Hyun-Jin Ryu.

BRAVES 0, DODGERS 0

8:51 p.m. EST

And just like that ... the scoreboard is now goose egg-free, thanks to Joc Pederson's leadoff homer. Throw in a double from Justin Turner, and things are looking a little shaky for Foltynewicz.

Of course, what else would you expect from one's playoff debut?

8:58 p.m. EST

Back-to-back strikeouts from Foltynewicz, with one of the victims being Manny Machado.

9:02 p.m. EST

Yasiel Puig ... with the bases loaded and two outs? Oh, this should be fun.

9:05 p.m. EST

Off a full count, Foltynewicz throws an apparent ball-4 ... but Puig chases it to the outside zone. Strike three!

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

9:12 p.m. EST

It's a 1-2-3 inning for the Braves in the 2nd. At this rate, the Dodgers won't have to dip into their bullpen until the 7th.

DODGERS 1, BRAVES 0

