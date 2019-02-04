ATLANTA — Move over, Freddie Freeman.

You're no longer the only active member of the Atlanta Braves' $100 million club.

On Tuesday, the Braves announced that outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. – the reigning National League Rookie of the Year – had agreed to a massive extension, at eight years and $100 million.

With this deal, the 21-year-old Acuna (26 homers, 78 runs, .917 OPS in only 111 games last year) becomes the youngest player in Major League Baseball history to crack the $100 million mark, contract-wise.

(In case you're wondering, Mike Trout held the previous record. In 2014, at age 22, the two-time AL MVP inked a $144 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.)

According to the Braves, Acuna's eight-year deal covers three free-agent seasons and runs through 2026.

The club options, which were initially reported by ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, could potentially kick in for the 2027 and '28 campaigns.

Bottom line: The Braves can rejoice in having a potential NL MVP candidate in uniform for the next decade.

As a bonus, the front office can now focus on currying extensions with the team's other bankable young stars – namely Ozzie Albies and Mike Foltynewicz.

