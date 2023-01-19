Want to be next 'Voice of the Braves?' Team accepting submissions, hosting tryouts

The Braves have been accepting online submissions since October as part of the search.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Want to hear your voice booming through Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves take the field beginning in 2023? Fans will now have that opportunity with the team offering open tryouts.

In search of the next "Voice of the Braves," the team will be extending the opportunity for guests to audition live at the stadium this Saturday during Braves Fest, the team announced.

An interactive booth will be set up on the lower level concourse inside Truist Park and those who opt to try out will get the chance to read a script and hear their voice displayed through the loudspeakers.

The Braves have been accepting online submissions since October, as more than 135 PA announcer hopefuls have turned in their audition videos in hopes that they're the one.

This comes after longtime fan-favorite Braves PA announcer Casey Motter suddenly passed away on June 30, 2022, at 53. Motter was the "Voice of the Braves" for nearly 15 seasons after he began the 2007 season with the team in that role.

After fans audition, the team will gather remaining finalists from both live auditions and taped submissions and narrow the group down to a select few finalists, the team said.

Braves fans will then get to vote on their favorite PA announcer finalists when the team posts auditions from the finalists on their social media accounts between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. The fans will get to vote along with a final say from the Braves PA Announcer Selection Committee, the team said.

The new Atlanta Braves public address announcer will be finalized and announced before the 2023 season.