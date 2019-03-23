NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Thousands of fans will flock to the city of North Port Sunday to check out the Atlanta Braves' new spring stadium, CoolToday Park.

The club's new training headquarters, dubbed as 'best-in-class' by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, cost roughly $125 million to construct -- from beginning to end.

Early in 2017, the North Port city commission approved the construction of the Braves' facility – covering approximately 70 acres of land – even contributing to the cost with taxpayer money.

Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller told the Atlanta Business Chronicle CoolToday Park includes more fields and outdoor training areas.

It also houses a massive clubhouse complex with weights and training equipment, in addition to medical and physical therapy facilities.

RELATED

With Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays, the Braves will officially pass the baton to North Port, after spending 22 years at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando.

Prior to that, the Braves trained in West Palm Beach, occupying the eastern coast of Florida.

After Sunday's events, the Braves will head north for a pair of exhibition tuneups against the Reds at SunTrust Park (Monday evening/Tuesday afternoon).

On Thursday, Atlanta will formally open the regular season with a road trip to Philadelphia, taking on Bryce Harper and the revamped Phillies roster.

The Braves' home opener will be on Monday, April 1, thus launching a six-game home stand against the Cubs and Marlins.