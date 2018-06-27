ATLANTA — This is why they play the games.

Five days ago, the Atlanta Braves were staring at a juicy six-game home stand against the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds—at the time, the worst teams in the American and National leagues, respectively.

It presented Atlanta, on paper, with a golden chance to create real separation in the National League East, before embarking on a potential season-defining road trip of 10 games—taking on the Cardinals (42-36, four straight victories), Yankees (best record in baseball—52-25) and Brewers (highest win percentage in National League).

At worst, the Braves seemed like a shoo-in for a 4-2 stretch.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, Tuesday's loss to the Reds (9-1 in their last 10 games) guaranteed the Braves wouldn't post a winning record during this home stand; and on Wednesday, Cincinnati clinched the series triumph with a 6-5 win at SunTrust Park—the result of Atlanta's weary bullpen surrendering three crucial runs in the seventh inning.

For long stretches, the Braves (45-33) seemed like a solid pick to emerge victorious. When trailing 2-0 early on, Atlanta rallied for four runs in the 4th, thanks to a frenetic rally that launched with two outs and none on base.

The spurt began with a seemingly innocent walk for Freddie Freeman. But things took off when the Braves produced five consecutive singles (Nick Markakis, Kurt Suzuki, Charlie Culberson, Johan Camargo, Dansby Swanson), with each of the final four hits yielding one run.

In a flash, Atlanta owned a 4-2 lead.

The two-run cushion typically would have been sufficient for Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb. However, he wasn't entirely sharp on this day, allowing two walks, three runs and seven hits over six innings.

The upside to that: Newcomb (team-high eight wins) managed to escape various pitching jams, without surrendering more than one run per inning. Plus, when he headed for the showers after six innings, the Braves possessed a two-run lead.

It would be a short-lived advantage, though.

In the 7th, Braves reliever Sam Freeman retired former Braves prospect Jose Peraza with a strikeout. It would be his only victory on the mound. In succession, Eugenio Suarez, Scooter Gennett, Adam Duvall and Curt Casali all posited singles (two off Freeman, two off Dan Winkler).

For Duvall's hit, the batted ball just escaped the clutches of Camargo (playing second base) and rolled slowly into the outfield. This enabled Suarez and Gennett to score the game-tying and game-winning runs, without incident.

From there, the Braves went quietly in their final three at-bats, going down 1-2-3 each time.

In fact, Atlanta produced only seven hits for the day, with Suzuki serving as the only Brave to record multiple hits.

With the defeat, Atlanta's divisional lead over Philadelphia (41-36) and Washington (41-37) momentarily drops to 3.5 and four games, respectively; and it'll be fascinating to see how the Braves respond to the challenge of a brutal road trip ... along with having only five home games between June 28 and July 25.

NOTE: Braves manager Brian Snitker didn't play second baseman Ozzie Albies on Wednesday, allowing him to rest a sore foot for the weekend slate.

