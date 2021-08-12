Atlanta Braves named team of the year at Sports Illustrated Awards

Braves manager Brian Snitker accepted the award on behalf of the Braves organization, players and the City of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves picked up another big win as Sports Illustrated's Team of the Year.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards took place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Florida Tuesday night– presented by Pepsi Stronger Together.

Braves manager Brian Snitker accepted the award on behalf of the Braves organization, players, coaches and the City of Atlanta.

"In 1982, I made my first appearance in Sports Illustrated with Hall of Famer Luke Appling. Little did I think that 39 years later, I would be sitting up here after 45 years with the Atlanta Braves," Snitker said in his speech. "It's an unbelievable accomplishment."

Snikter added that seeing the City of Atlanta come together during the World Series and seeing the happiness it brought to people made all of the hard work worth it.

The World Series Champs were up against the Chicago Sky, Milwaukee Bucks and Tampa Bay Lightning for the award.