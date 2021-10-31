Some areas of The Battery Atlanta could be restricted to World Series game ticket holders

Game 5 is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Truist Park.

ATLANTA — For two straight nights, Braves fans have packed The Battery Atlanta as the team took on the Houston Astros at Truist Park.

That same sight is expected Sunday as the Braves have a chance to claim the World Series title. However, fans should know Cobb County officials said some areas of The Battery could be restricted to only game ticket holders because of the massive crowds.

Friday night, the crowds were so thick that Cobb Police said The Battery was full. They had to block off the center courtyard next to the right field gate. They encouraged those who were still planning to come down to The Battery to find another place to go to watch the game.

And on Saturday, the area outside the Chop House Gate where the fan pavilion is located was also packed. For a portion of the night, they did restrict the entry of non-ticketed fans in that area, Cobb officials told 11Alive. The Battery set up three other viewing areas; as the game went on, the crowd spread out.

The Battery is expected to be packed as the Braves have a chance to win their first World Series title since '95!



Because of large crowds, some areas of the Battery could be restricted to entry by game ticket holders only.



Come early, dress warmly, and Go Braves!! pic.twitter.com/wES5m5ENb6 — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) October 31, 2021

On Tuesday, Atlanta took Game 1 with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score. And on Saturday, an astonishing comeback led to a 3-2 victory for the Braves.

Atlanta hopes to keep the momentum going Sunday night to shut down the Astros in the best-of-seven series. If the Braves lose, the series will continue Tuesday in Houston.