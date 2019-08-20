ATLANTA — In an effort to keep fans safe, the Atlanta Braves will extend the netting at SunTrust Park to the foul poles.

The team tweeted Monday evening that the project should be completed by the end of September.

"The extension will provide additional protection for our fans while preserving the overall game day experience as much as possible," the Braves tweeted.

In a map of the ballpark, you can see where the changes will be made in comparison to the current netting.

The move comes after Major League Baseball teams have made headlines after fans have been hit by foul balls.

In May, a little girl was sent to the hospital after being hit at a Cubs-Astros game in Houston. The child was sitting outside the protective netting when she was hit by a ball going about 100 mph. She was seen in tears, as was the Cubs' Albert Almora, who hit the foul ball.

After it happened, the MLB issued a statement saying the incident was extremely upsetting.

The Associated Press said that last month, the Chicago White Sox became the first team in the major leagues to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole. The White Sox announced the safety measure in June, a week after a foul ball at their home park hit a woman in the head and sent her to the hospital.

Other teams, like the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays have also made similar announcements of extending their netting to keep fans safe.

