Anderson sharp, Markakis alert, Braves blank Miami, lead 2-0

HOUSTON — Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and the Atlanta Braves threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.

The Braves have pitched three shutouts in four games this postseason.

Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each homered for the second straight day, putting Atlanta one win away from a sweep in the best-of-five matchup.

Game 3 is Thursday in Houston.

