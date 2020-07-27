x
Atlanta Braves win over Mets in blowout

The score was 14-1.

NEW YORK — Dansby Swanson tied his career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of his New York Mets debut in a 14-1 blowout. Porcello allowed seven runs and got just six outs. Atlanta had 17 hits, 11 for extra bases, and took two of three in the season-opening series after losing 1-0 on Friday and coming within a strike of defeat Saturday before rallying. Swanson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley all went deep against Corey Oswalt. 

