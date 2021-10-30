World Series updates | Game 4 highlights and updates

With a win the Braves would find themselves just one more victory away from their first championship since 1995 - with a chance to close things out Sunday at home.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are out to take control of the World Series in Game 4 at Truist Park tonight.

With a win the team would find themselves just one more victory away from their first championship since 1995 - with a chance to close things out Sunday at home.

It will require a total team effort, though - the Braves are not using a true starting pitcher tonight, with reliever Dylan Lee set to get the nod as the Game 4 "starter" as the first man in line for a "bullpen game."

As the Braves take on Houston here in Atlanta, we will be tracking the major developments of the night in this article.

Note that this is not meant to be structured as a live blog, exactly - for true live updates we would recommend the Twitter feeds of our reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman - but rather a space for the biggest moments and highlights that occur tonight.

You can find our updates below:

Pregame

Here's what you need to know for pregame:

The start time is 8:09 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FOX.

Singer, actor, and Broadway star Jordan Fisher was selected to perform the National Anthem during the pregame festivities.

While left-hander Dylan Lee will be starting for the Atlanta Braves as they face the Houston Astros on Saturday, the honor of the night’s ceremonial first pitch belongs to another. Elizabeth O’Connor-- a Braves fan and a cancer survivor will perform the ceremonial first pitch for Game 4.