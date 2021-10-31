Braves championship gear already at Academy Sports + Outdoor

Don't worry, they're not trying to jinx anything - this is just how retailers have to plan ahead in case a Game 5 win happens.

ATLANTA — By now this kind of thing shouldn't be a big surprise, but yes, there's Braves championship gear out there just waiting to be opened.

The Braves have entered Game 5 on Sunday night with a 3-1 lead in the World Series, and are looking to close out the Houston Astros at home and win their first title in 26 years.

With that means clothing producers and retailers have had to prepare for the possibility that the Braves may indeed win, and need some gear to mark the moment.

Academy Sports + Outdoor sent along some photos and videos of their boxes of championship gear that have arrived. The boxes are clearly marked as "DO NOT OPEN - Hold for Braves WS clinch."

So don't worry, they're not trying to jinx anything - this is just what they have to do ahead of time to be prepared for all scenarios.