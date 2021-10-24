Here's when the Atlanta Braves will play the Houston Astros in the World Series

This is the 2021 World Series schedule.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will face the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series.

The Brave defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the National League Championship Series; the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in six games to win the American League Championship Series.

It's the first time the Braves are in the World Series since 1999. They are aiming for their first World Series championship since 1995.

When does the World Series start?

The first game of the World Series will be played Tuesday night in Houston.

Who has the home field advantage in the World Series?

The Astros were 95-67,while the Braves were 88-73 during the regular season, meaning Houston will have home-field advantage in the series.

The two teams did not play each other during the regular season.

When is the World Series?

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Houston)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Houston)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29 at 8:09 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8:09 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Atlanta)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Atlanta)

Where can you watch the World Series?

The World Series will be be televised on FOX TV. According to MLB.com, all games "will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider."

How to get World Series tickets in Atlanta

Tickets for the World Series games played in Atlanta will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

According to the team, "Braves A-List Members and Braves Insiders will have presale access beginning at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, respectively, using a presale code that will be emailed to them. The presale will end at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26.

To become a Braves Insider, fans can visit www.braves.com/postseason to join the email list and receive access to the special presale."

What is the Braves history in the World Series?

1999: Lost 4-0 to New York Yankees

1996: Lost 4-2 to New York Yankees

1995: Won 4-2 over Cleveland Indians

1992: Lost 4-2 to Toronto Blue Jays

1991: Lost 4-3 to Minnesota Twins

1958: (As Milwaukee Braves) Lost 4-3 to New York Yankees

1957: (As Milwaukee Braves) Won 4-3 over New York Yankees

1948: (As Boston Braves) lost 4-2 to Cleveland Indians

1914: (As Boston Braves) Won 4-0 over Philadelphia Athletics