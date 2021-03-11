Atlanta Hawks to celebrate Braves' World Series win at next game

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. That being said, World Series winners the Atlanta Braves are getting the spotlight.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves did it. They are the 2021 World Series champions. Now the basketball stars of the Atlanta Hawks have a celebration planned for the Commissioner’s Trophy recipients.

After suffering a tumultuous start in the 2021 season and losing batting juggernaut Ronald Acuña, Jr. to a season ending surgery, the Atlanta Braves overcame the odds and battled their way through the postseason. Shutting down the Houston Astros at the plate, the Atlanta Braves managed to defeat the most intimidating offense of the year for the Commissioner’s Trophy - a feat the Atlanta Braves had not achieved since 1995. Atlanta is elated.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are set to face the Utah Jazz at their home court State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday. The Atlanta Hawks plan to celebrate the Atlanta Braves' monumental season by hosting key members of the team for a "one-of-a-kind" ceremony, the team said in a recent press release.

2020 NL MVP first baseman Freddie Freeman, lefthander AJ Minter and outfielder Joc Pederson are among those expected to attend courtside.

“We want to invite our city to join us in celebrating the Braves on their World Series’ victory." Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said in the press release. "The Braves captivated this city with their resilience and late-game heroics and once again proved how sports can bring a community together. Being able to honor the Braves on a Forever 404 Night, which pays respect to what makes Atlanta great, is a perfect match.”

The champion baseball team will be honored with in-game video tributes throughout the evening.

“Watching the entire city unite during our postseason run was made all the sweeter with the love the Hawks players showed our team when they came out to Truist Park,” Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO, said. “It’s really great watching Atlanta athletes support one another, and tomorrow night should be the first of many celebrations in the city.”