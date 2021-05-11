Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms receives not-so-friendly welcome at Truist Park Braves celebration

The Atlanta mayor was greeted with a not-so-friendly gesture by fans.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of fans welcomed Braves players and staff at the Truist Park World Series celebration after the victory parade on Friday afternoon.

However, Atlanta's outgoing mayor was met with a not-so-friendly welcome.

As Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was called to the podium to speak on the team win and address fans, she looked a bit stunned when the crowd erupted with boos.

It happened right after the crowd booed for the first time when Braves radio host and event emcee Joe Simpson took a stab at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Billye Aaron, who is the widow of MLB and Braves legend Hank Aaron, was called to the stage right after Bottoms. She, on the other hand, was greeted by cheering fans and a standing ovation.

One fan posted a video to Twitter, showing the Atlanta mayor being met with a similar greeting at the parade, too.

went from cheers to straight boos when they seen it was the mayor 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j7vGI9jhWL — ɢʀɪᴍᴍʏ (@whoisgrimmy) November 5, 2021

It's one of several moments that became talkers on social media after the World Series victory parade and Truist Park festivities.

Fans also took to the Internet to express their frustrations about how quickly the parade breezed through the city, comment on Simpson's ceremony directing skills, and talk about the pearl-clutching moment on live television when Braves star player Joc Pederson dropped the F-word on live television.

During her speech at Truist Park, Bottoms took a brief pause for the crowd then continued, sharing her memories of the Braves organization and congratulating the team.

"It's been said that legacy is not leaving something for people, it's leaving something in people. So, thank you to the Atlanta Braves for leaving in our great city and our great state the belief that anything is possible," Bottoms said.