Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka wins in salary arbitration

NEW YORK — St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka won their salary arbitration cases, and Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost.

Flaherty was awarded a raise from $604,500 to $3.9 million rather than the Cardinals' $3 million offer.

Soroka was given a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million instead of the Braves' $2.1 million offer.