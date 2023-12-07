Braves could get MLB All-Star Game back in 2025

“Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the '25 All-Star Game,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday.

SEATTLE — The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games.

Next year's game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to Atlanta's Truist Park by Major League Baseball in 2019 but in April 2021 was moved to Denver's Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

“Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the '25 All-Star Game,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “I’m not prepared to go past that for right now.”

Loyal fans like Donna Ryple, of Kennesaw, said she was disappointed when the 2021 game didn't happen.

"It was sad," Ryple said. "When they pulled it, my friends and I had our tickets already because we were A-list members."

She turned her frown upside down with the news of another chance.

"I'm hoping they will bring it to Truist Park. It is an amazing park."

Not all fans agree though. Some told 11Alive on social media that they're still sour about the 2021 upset.

"It's in the past," Ryple said. "And they're willing to give us another shot."

Ryple said she's ready to open up her wallet to support businesses.

"I'd probably spend $200-$300—just me, in memorabilia for the All-Star, going to The Battery and having dinner, hanging out in the general Cumberland area," Ryple said.

However, Kennesaw State University economics professor Roger Tutterow says it's the visitors that stand to make the biggest impact.

"It's going to be bringing in money from outside the region," Tutterow said. "And if you contrast the All-Star game with an event like a typical Braves game, you're probably going to see more corporate spending as well."

Tutterow predicts the largest economic boom will come from the hospitality and food industries, which are still working their way out the pandemic recession.

"The ones that are closest to the park will likely see the biggest uptick in terms of dollars spent," Tutterow added. "You can expect the hotels to offer higher rates."

Two years ago, economists argued Cobb County stood to make anywhere from $5 million to $100 million off of the game and surrounding events. Tutterow says the wide range is due to figures being too difficult to predict.

Either way, Ryple remains excited.

"Bring it to Cobb County. Bring it to Atlanta. And Go Braves!" Ryple said.

Chicago's Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.