Austin Riley pens heartfelt letter to Braves fans ahead of home opener

ATLANTA — The way the Braves season ended in 2022 hit Austin Riley hard.

After storming back down 10.5 games in the National League East, the Braves captured the division crown with a series sweep of the New York Mets and by winning 101 games. But, all that came faltering down with a quick NLDS exit to the division rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Before the team had the opportunity to greet over 38,000 fans at Truist Park on Thursday, Riley took a page out of The Players' Tribune to pen a heartfelt letter to Braves County in a piece titled "Some Thoughts Before the Home Opener."

Riley described the pain of the off-season, which followed after the Braves were blindsided by an 87-win Phillies team who eventually went to the World Series.

"This off-season was rough, I’m not gonna lie. To come all the way back last year like we did and go on that run and win 101 games to take the division, and then all of a sudden — boom. To get punched in the gut by Philly and have to go home? Just like that??? Rough."

Riley talked about how he was feeling down himself due to the fact his performance wasn't at the level he expected it to be.

But then he asks, "So how are you going to respond?"

He details the desire to do everything they can possibly do to get back to the World Series, even divulging how he feels that this team in 2023 is better in every aspect, adding that he's "feeling good these days."

He talks about how the team's leadership has changed hands over the course of the past two seasons, even talking about Dansby Swanson's departure. But he assures Braves fans there's no lack of leadership.

"Now, of course, we’re gonna miss Dansby. He was a leader on and off the field. But I can promise you there are a bunch of us in that clubhouse who are looking to fill whatever leadership gap exists," he mentioned in The Players' Tribune letter.

He recounts the days he will spend basking in the glory of the team's World Series run in 2021.

"To this day, I still fire up YouTube sometimes and go down a rabbit hole of highlights from that 2021 championship. Just reliving those moments, you know what I mean?"

But it's the moments Riley got to spend alongside Braves fans that season that made that run so special. A run he wants to experience yet again -- and sooner rather than later.

"But my favorite part about it is our crowd, Braves Country, and that pop you hear of the fans at the park celebrating. I mean, that level of noise at Truist… I can’t even fully describe it to you. I was on second base at the time, and I just remember rounding third and looking at Wash and, I kid you not, it was like he was vibrating. Like there was an earthquake or something, and the ground was shaking. That whole scene still gives me the chills," he said in the letter.

Riley said he's proud and fortunate to be a part of the Atlanta Braves -- and the fans remind him of that.

"I really do feel like being drafted by this team, and getting to spend so much time in Georgia, that I landed in the absolute perfect place," he said.

But the best isn't done, Riley says. What's next on his mind? Bringing a World Series title back to the city of Atlanta, and as Riley writes, why not this year?