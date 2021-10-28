Smaller cups, more security | How businesses at The Battery plan to keep crowds safe during World Series

Crowds of tens of thousands expected at the Battery for the World Series over the weekend

ATLANTA — Watching the Atlanta Braves play in the World Series is a dream come true for lifelong fans.

"I've been a Braves fan my whole life, Chipper Jones all the way up," said Kelcey Walker, who has worked at Goldbergs at The Battery Atlanta for three years.

Since Walker works at Goldbergs, he has a front row seat to all the action near the Truist Park.

"We'll hear the crowd erupt and then 3 seconds later we'll see it happening on TV," Walker described. "When we beat the Dodgers in the NLCS ,everybody was out here. It's been more packed than I've ever seen it."

This week, Walker said the crowds are getting even bigger, with fans out at The Battery all day.

"We're shopping, we're getting our merchandise, we're excited to be with everybody having a blast," said fan Meredith Davidenko.

Goldbergs Vice President of Operations Luke Spalding said they're anticipating tens of thousands of fans to be hanging out even after the games start.

The fire marshal warned businesses they’ll be doing inspections to make sure they don’t go above capacity limits. He said Goldbergs is hiring extra security to keep them below their maximum capacity of 280 patrons inside.

"Two in and two out, or could be a group, a family, but we can't let four in unless four are out," said Spalding.

Spalding added they've also been instructed to not serve alcohol in any cups larger than 16 ounces, and they're training their bartenders on signs that signal a patron needs to be cut off.

"We wanna make sure it's safe and everyone gets home safe," said Spalding.

They are putting plans in place so the focus can stay on baseball.