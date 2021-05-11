Bird's eye view: Braves Victory Parade

Thousands of fans crowded the streets of Atlanta and Cobb County to cheer on the World Series champions.

ATLANTA — Cobb County and Atlanta turned into a sea of red, black, and white on Friday as Braves fans took over streets, sidewalks, and balconies to catch a glimpse of the World Series champs.

11Alive was on the ground and in the sky capturing the best moments from the Braves Victory Parade.

The route started in Atlanta around 12 p.m., but fans were lined up hours beforehand. Crowds continued to grow in the hours leading up to the final celebrations. Bundled up and wearing Braves gear, fans did not let the cold stop them from cheering on their hometown team.

Helicopter video captured showed energized fans, both young and old, screaming with excitement as the team weaved through their parade route onboard decked-out buses.

The energy was electric on the ground and felt high up in the sky as crowds were able to wave to World Series MVP Jorge Soler. The Braves outfielder made history in the series as the second Cuban-born baseball player to be honored with the title. Though there were no home runs on the parade route, he did give the crowd a big swing and wave.

The excitement followed Soler and the team into Cobb County as more people gathered to celebrate the World Series champions. 11Alive was able to capture a glimpse of Truist Park filling up with exhilarated fans before it reached capacity. By Thursday, free tickets to post-parade celebrations were already claimed, ensuring the Braves would have a jam-packed crowd celebrating their win.

As the Braves neared the end of their parade route, the crowd grew restlessly thrilled to take part of what was easily became one of the most historic and exciting days in Atlanta history. Cameras in the sky captured the massive crowd waiting to greet their beloved Atlanta Braves.

Drone video captures a different perspective with highly anticipated fans making way for the World Series champs.

These views are just a portion of the memories made in Georgia on Friday as Braves fans marked a milestone for the team.