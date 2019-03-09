ATLANTA — Legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox made his first public appearance at the ballpark on Monday after having a stroke in April.

According to the Associated Press, Hall of Famer Cox has regained feeling on his right side and his speech five months after the severe stroke. He was also able to walk on his own.

Cox, 78, who managed the Braves to a World Series and 14 straight division titles in two decades at the helm until 2010, was welcomed by a standing ovation and a video board message reading: “Welcome Home.”

He sat in a private box with team executives, the AP reported.

The team’s Twitter account posted a picture of Cox, with the message: “Welcome back Bobby!”

“We all know Bobby Cox. I don’t think a stroke is going to keep him down,” star first baseman Freddie Freeman told the AP back in April. “We’ll see him here real soon, hopefully.”

On Monday, current Braves manager Brian Snitker visited with Cox and his wife, Pam, before the game.

"He looks great to me," Snitker told the AP. "I saw him walking around. ... It was true, too, when they welcomed him home. It's like home to him and he feels like he belongs, and he does."

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka said it was “awesome” when fans reacted to the announcement that Cox was in the building and he waved to the crowd.

"I looked up there and I had to take a moment,” he said. “He's had some battles of his own. He's the Brave of all Braves. We love to see him up there."

The Braves beat the Blue Jays in the game, 6-3.

