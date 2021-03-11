Braves '2021 World Champions' sign lights up Atlanta skyline

The sign is 450-feet in the air and the length of two basketball courts.

ATLANTA — Excitement is in the air for the Braves, as they return home from Houston as World Series champs.

A large "2021 World Champions" sign is illuminating over the Atlanta skyline just in time to welcome the Braves back to Atlanta Wednesday evening. The sign is 450-feet in the air and the length of two basketball courts.

The sign will be displayed through Friday evening on the top of Georgia's Own Credit Union in Downtown Atlanta, formerly known as the Equitable building.

Meanwhile, a parade to celebrate the Braves World Series win is also in the works for Friday-- an achievement that the Braves last accomplished in the 90s. The celebrations will take place in Atlanta and Cobb Friday.