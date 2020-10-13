Coming off big opening win, Braves look to take two game lead tonight in NLCS

First pitch for Game 2 is tonight at 6:05 p.m. Both the Braves and Dodgers will play without key players.

ARLINGTON, Texas — If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series, they are going to have to do so without their starting pitcher.

Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his start due to back spasms. The Dodgers announced the decision on their longtime ace about six hours before the first pitch in Arlington, Texas. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers aren't the only ones facing injuries.

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side. He was replaced on the Braves’ roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason.

He was hurt in the second inning of Monday’s opener against the Dodgers when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance.

The Braves are playing in their first NLCS in 19 years. To this point, the Braves have not lost a game in these expanded 2020 playoffs.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have been to the World Series in two of the last three years.