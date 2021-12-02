Atlanta Braves announce revised 2021 spring training schedule

The club's entire Grapefruit League slate will be played against only five teams this year.

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves have announced the club's revised 2021 spring training schedule.

The Braves' 29-game schedule is set to start on Sunday, February 28 in Port Charlotte, Fla., against the defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Fourteen of the Grapefruit League games will be played at the Braves' Florida spring training facility, CoolToday Park in North Port, where they will play their first game of the spring season on March 2 against Minnesota.

They will finish their Grapefruit League season with back-to-back games against Boston on March 29 and 30, with the finale scheduled for the Red Sox's spring training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.