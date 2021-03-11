Watch Live | Braves arrive in Atlanta after World Series win

The Braves are arriving back in Atlanta after winning the World Series.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have landed back in Atlanta, following their World Series victory in Houston Tuesday night.

The season has been filled with highs and lows. However, the team orchestrated an amazing postseason to come out on top.

A parade is planned for Friday, Nov. 5. Celebrations will be held around metro Atlanta. Truist Park is in Cobb County, but the Braves spent decades playing in the Summer Hill neighborhood in the heart of Atlanta at Turner Field.

Some metro Atlanta school districts are even announcing cancelations for classes due to the celebrations at the end of this week, so students will have the chance to watch the World Series parade in-person.