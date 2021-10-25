Braves are underdogs against the Astros | Latest odds

Most sportsbooks have the Astros as the favorites heading into Game One on Tuesday in Houston.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are used to being the underdogs. Having only won 88 regular season games, they got hot late in the season and beat the Milwaukee Brewers and the L.A. Dodgers to make it to the World Series.

According to the sports lines in Vegas, the Braves will once again be underdogs.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened with the Astros as -150 favorites over the Braves.

Many believe it could come down to experience. The Astros are in the World Series for the third time in five seasons. The Braves haven't played in the World Series since 1999. They last won in 1995.