World Series updates | Moments, highlights from Game 1 of Braves-Astros

We're tracking the big developments from the opening game of the 2021 World Series tonight.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves are in Houston Tuesday night, as they begin their chase for their first World Series title in 26 years.

The game begins at 8:09 p.m. ET, with Charlie Morton pitching for the Braves against Houston starter Framber Valdez.

It's a momentous occasion for Atlanta, which last saw a World Series appearance in 1999. The Braves had to beat the fearsome Los Angeles Dodgers to get to this point - and had to overcome the ghosts of last year, when they blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS to L.A. and missed out on the World Series.

That spawned the #KillTheNarrative rallying cry - which will return for the World Series, with the Astros considered fairly strong favorites over the Braves.

As the Braves take the field in Houston, we will be tracking the major developments of the night in this article.

Note that this is not meant to be structured as a live blog, exactly - for true live updates we would recommend the Twitter feeds of our reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman - but rather a space for the biggest moments and highlights that occur tonight.

You can find our updates below:

Pregame

Here's a reminder of what you need to know before first pitch:

Game 1's start time is 8:09 p.m. ET (this is 7:09 p.m. locally in Houston, which is in Central Time).