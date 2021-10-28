Talking Braves, Astros as World Series is all even

KHOU 11's Matt Musil and 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger take a look at Game 3 and determine which team has the edge.

ATLANTA — The Houston Astros evened the series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros star Jose Altuve doubled early, homered late and scored twice to break out at the plate. Rookie Jose Siri’s speed and assertive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning that helped the Astros snap a five-game skid at home in the World Series.

The series now heads to Cobb County where the Braves are currently 5-0 this postseason. Game 3 is Friday night at Truist Park.

So which team has the edge? It's a travel day for both teams so we’re talking baseball with Jeff Hullinger from 11Alive in Atlanta and Matt Musil from KHOU 11 in Houston.

Listen in as they discuss the series so far.

In a rarity, two rookies are getting the nod as the starting pitchers. Ian Anderson will be on the hill for the Braves, while Luis Garcia is pitching for the Astros.

According to MLB.com, when a World Series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the series 39 times in 60 tries. That's 65 percent.

Who was the edge and what needs to happen for each team to win?