The Atlanta Braves arrived in plenty of time for Monday's game with division rival Philadelphia.

The team bats, however, might have been a little tardy to the party.

Just one day after the franchise's greatest comeback victory of the season (and perhaps the decade), the Braves fell flat in a 3-0 road loss to the Phillies.

How ineffectual were the bats on this night?

**No Brave registered multiple hits versus Philly pitching (five total).

**Four innings ended with strikeouts (three swinging, one looking).

**The Braves posted just one inning of multiple runners on base (3rd).

**Johan Camargo got caught stealing (by a substantial margin) in the 7th, thus killing a potential rally.

**The final out of the game, involving Ender Inciarte, entailed a bang-bang play at first base. However, even the video review came off as a little anticlimactic.

Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (five strikeouts) drew the short straw on the mound, losing his duel to Phillies starter Nick Pivetta, despite allowing just one earned run and two walks over six relatively smooth innings.

The only blip on Foltynewicz's radar involved an opposite-field solo home run from Phillies outfielder Nick Williams (fourth inning). When viewing the homer in live action (or replay), Williams' inside-out swing brought a cue-ball effect to the pitch ... and yet, it somehow cleared the left-field fence at Citizens Bank Park.

One of the strangest opposite-field homers you'll see all season. Go figure.

Philadelphia (27-18, 1/2-game behind Atlanta in the NL East) tacked on a pair of runs three frames later. In the 7th, Braves reliever Shane Carle gave up a bunt single to rookie Scott Kingery, setting the stage for Aaron Altherr's pinch-hit homer to cap the scoring at 3-0.

Tuesday's matchup for this crucial three-game set: The Braves' Brandon McCarthy (4-2, 5.05 ERA) vs. Vincent Velasquez (4-4, 4.37 ERA).

© 2018 WXIA