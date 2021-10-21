Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS

Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Braves.

LOS ANGELES — Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a commanding 3-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Rosario finished a double short of the cycle and knocked in four runs.

