Outkast bobblehead headlines Braves promotional schedule | See the rest

ATLANTA — The Braves released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday, including one bobblehead that can only be described as so fresh and so clean.

The team made a splash by previewing an Outkast bobblehead on Twitter. It features Andre 3000 in the team's road gray uniform while Big Boi sports their 1970s throwback.

That bobblehead will be available May 25 at Truist Park. It's sure to be in high demand - and there are also several other bobblehead days on the calendar.

For the full promotional schedule, scroll below past the bobbleheads.

Braves 2023 bobbleheads

The Braves have bobblehead days for the following dates:

April 11: Blooper

April 25: Matt Olson | Part 1 of the "Hometown" series

May 22: Kyle Wright | Part 2 of the "Hometown" series

May 25: Outkast

June 7: Austin Riley | Part 3 of the "Hometown" series

July 19: Ron Gant | '94 Press Box Fire theme

August 1: Fred McGriff | Hall of Fame theme

August 22: Michael Harris II | Rooke of the Year tribute

September 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. | "Best of" Bat Flip theme

September 26: A.J. Minter | Cowboy theme

September 29: Spencer Strider

Full Braves promotional schedule

* indicates only available through a specialty ticket package.

APRIL

April 6: Home Opener; Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

April 7: Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

April 9: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 1 "B'Rush" Bobblehead built by The Home Depot

April 11: BLOOPER Bobblebody Giveaway together with Truist

April 21: Jackie Robinson Day

April 22: Girls Night Out*

April 23: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Michael Harris II "Money Mike" Piggy Bank; Deaf Awareness*

April 25: Matt Olson "Hometown" Bobblehead Series Part 1 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

April 26: Co-branded NAPA Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA

MAY

May 7: Breast Cancer Awareness Day presented by WellStar and Kroger; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Sunglasses

May 9: Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Ticket Package*

May 10: Ozzie Albies "OA" Chain Giveaway

May 19: Star Wars Ticket Package*

May 20: Armed Forces Day presented by T-Mobile; Military Appreciation*

May 21: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 2 "Phil the Bucket" Bobblehead built by The Home Depot; College Ticket Package: Auburn*

May 22: Kyle Wright "Hometown" Bobblehead Series Part 2 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

May 23: College Ticket Package: University of Florida*

May 25: OutKast Bobblehead Giveaway

May 28: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – BLOOPER Beach Towel; Greek Night*

JUNE

June 6: Lou Gehrig Day; Co-branded MLB Network Cap Giveaway

June 7: Austin Riley "Hometown" Bobblehead Series Part 3 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

June 8: College Ticket Package: University of Georgia*

June 9: Play Ball Weekend

June 10: Play Ball Weekend; Braves Country 5K*

June 11: Play Ball Weekend; Kids Club Day; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Choice of a Braves Arm Sleeve OR Softball Bow

June 15: Pride Night*

June 17: Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Night

June 18: Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Northside Hospital; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Picture Frame; Father's Day Catch on the Field* (sold out)

June 26: A-List Appreciation Week; College Ticket Package: University of Alabama*

June 27: A-List Appreciation Week; Ronald Acuña Jr. "13" Chain Giveaway

June 28: A-List Appreciation Week; Summer Camp Day*

June 30: A-List Appreciation Week

JULY

July 1: A-List Appreciation Week

July 2: A-List Appreciation Week; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 3 "Hammerin' Hank" Bobblehead built by The Home Depot

July 15: Georgia Tribes Night

July 16: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Lunchbox

July 18: Spencer Strider "Peace Sign" Chain Giveaway; College Ticket Package: University of Tennessee*

July 19: Ron Gant '94 Press Box Fire Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Xfinity

July 20: For King + Country Postgame Concert presented by Chick-fil-A and Field Pass*; Summer Camp Day*

July 28: Hank Aaron Week (Will be celebrated in the Community during the week and in the ballpark this day)

July 30: Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 4 "Two Bit" Bobblehead built by The Home Depot; College Ticket Package: Georgia Southern University*; BLOOPER's Brunch* (sold out)

July 31: TOPPS Baseball Card Pack Giveaway

AUGUST

August 1: Fred McGriff "Hall of Fame" Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines

August 14: College Ticket Package: Florida State University*

August 15: College Ticket Package: Kennesaw State University*

August 18: Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer

August 19: Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer

August 20: Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer; Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – BLOOPER Soft Squishy Plush; College Ticket Package: Clemson University*

August 21: College Ticket Package: Georgia State University*

August 22: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II Bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital

August 23: HBCU Night together with Truist*

