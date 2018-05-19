CUMBERLAND, Ga. -- When the Atlanta Braves returned home from their seven-game road trip last Tuesday, Dansby Swanson may have been the most excited.

Stuck in Georgia while being on the disabled list, Swanson was missing being around the team. No sooner did they return, then the starting shortstop traveled to Rome for a rehab assignment. He had two hits. Two days later, he's finally set to make his return in the Braves' lineup against the Miami Marlins.

"It’s one thing to be here with the guys, it’s another to be out there with them," Swanson said before Saturday's game.

Swanson was battling inflammation in his left wrist, and it was something that had been bothering him for a few games. After a nice start to the season with 13 RBIs and two home runs in the first 23 games of the season, Swanson started striking out more, and the pain was getting to him.

He went on the disabled list on May 4.

Swanson wasn't thrilled about the decision.

"Any competitor doesn’t want to stop playing. It’s what we live for, competition," he said. But he eventually understood the precaution and eventually gave into the process of reducing the inflammation.

"Hands injures are a big deal," manager Brian Snitker said.

Snitker, in his second full-year managing the team, realizes the gravity of the wrist injury and its ability to affect everything a player does, from swinging the bat to throwing the ball.

Swanson said he's good to go, but with this being an injury that was brewing over time, he did not want to think about the possibility of a flare-up.

"Honestly, that’s not even a thought I even care to put in my mind," Swanson said. "No negative thoughts around here."

Snitker is still being cautious and is keeping Johan Camargo around. Camargo played in place of Swanson throughout May. He had only six hits and two RBIs while filling in for the former Vanderbilt athlete. He's hitting .200 for the season.

"Dansby’s not going to be able to play 15 in a row since he has had something. We want to be aware and not beat him over the head. Camargo, he’ll be in the mix at third, short, that whole thing there," Snitker said.

