Braves fan gets surprise of her life after rewarded for being three-millionth fan of season

This lucky Braves fan reaped all the rewards as the team passed the historic attendance mark for just the sixth time in franchise history.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Braves set an attendance milestone on Wednesday afternoon, as they welcomed an impressive mark they had only set five times before in franchise history.

As the three-millionth fan walked through the gates at Truist Park, little did one woman know how special she was about to become among Braves Country. Unbeknownst to the occasion, one lucky fan, Anita Outlaw, walked in and was immediately flagged down by a Braves host.

After being directed over to a red carpet with signature Braves mascot Blooper, the host announced that Outlaw was the record-setting three-millionth fan of the 2022 season. Her face as she heard the news -- absolutely priceless.

Outlaw was honored with a $500 gift card to the Atlanta Braves Clubhouse Store, to which she fell on the ground in complete astonishment. But if you think that isn't enough, Outlaw was rewarded with free Chick-fil-A for the next year. Talk about the ultimate prize.

The Braves posted the full reaction to their Twitter account Sunday afternoon:

Congratulations to Anita Outlaw for being the 3 millionth fan to attend a Braves game at @TruistPark this season!



And thanks to our friends @TruistNews, @ChickfilA and @HarrahsCherokee for helping us celebrate! pic.twitter.com/pLoDjW5cOK — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 21, 2022

In addition to the gifts and a few others, she also received a customized Braves jersey with the words "Three Million" and the number 22 stitched onto the back. Outlaw, a Braves fan for 25 years, didn't have many words, but she was able to talk about her excitement amid the screaming.

"I'm just so excited and I'm like beyond excited," she said. Outlaw joked, "I don't really have breath and 'Is there an EMT?'"

To cap it all off, Outlaw had the opportunity to walk out onto the field prior to the game, and get the evening kicked off with the nightly tradition of saying "Play ball!" Despite the Braves clinching a spot into the postseason, it's safe to say that Outlaw was the real winner of the night.