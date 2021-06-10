Braves championship watch parties | Where you can go to cheer on the team

The Atlanta Braves are hosting watch parties for the series on the Plaza Green at The Battery.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are hosting watch parties for the National League Division Series on the Plaza Green at The Battery outside of Truist Park.

Fans will be able to meet some Braves Alumni, take photos with the NL East Championship pennant, and enjoy music from a DJ throughout the game. There will also be tailgate-style games throughout the plaza, and an Atlanta Braves Foundation raffle and auction.

The watch parties will start 30 minutes before the first pitch for each game as the Braves take on the Brewers. Friday's game starts at 4:37 p.m. and Saturday's game is set to begin at 5:07 p.m.