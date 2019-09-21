ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves did it!

At Friday night's game, they were able to pull off a win to become the 2019 National League East Champions!

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy's last year as San Francisco manager.

Acuña scored four runs to back Mike Foltynewicz (8-5), who allowed three hits in eight innings. Atlanta's 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season.

Atlanta's win ensured it will finish ahead of second-place Washington and will start the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 3, most likely against the NL Central champion.

Braves players ran onto the infield to celebrate as soon as Acuña caught Alex Dickerson's game-ending flyout.

The celebration has already commenced.

