COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners agreed 4-1 to approve a settlement with the Atlanta Braves over costs associated with SunTrust Park, after a tense meeting during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

BREAKING: Settlement agreement between Cobb County & Atlanta Braves passes 4-1 after a tense discussion period during BOC meeting. More on @11AliveNews — Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) September 11, 2018

Today’s settlement ends the dispute between the Atlanta Braves and Cobb County, in which the Braves claimed the county still owed $4.6 million for the new stadium, in documents uncovered by 11Alive Investigator Faith Abubey.

The Braves issued the following statement to Abubey following today's announcement:

We were confident that we would work together with Cobb County for a solution to these outstanding matters. We continue to have a strong relationship with the county and are happy this has been resolved.

According to the agreement, the Braves will drop the bulk of their demand that the county pay $4.6 million in stadium related costs. The team agreed to pay Cobb County Water Systems $1,486,250 for a “system development fee” regarding water and sewage, along with an addition to $380,000 for signage and other fees for the I-285 Pedestrian Bridge.

As part of the settlement, the county will also pay the Braves $500,000 towards project management costs it says the Braves paid on its behalf during construction of the stadium. However, that amount is reduced to $120,000 after both sides agreed to credit the county $380,000 -- the amount the Braves said they would pay for signage and other fees for the I-285 Pedestrian Bridge.

During Tuesday’s vote, District 4 Commissioner Lisa Cupid and District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell questioned whether the county even had proof that the Braves paid the project management cost on its behalf.

Both commissioners requested documentation proving the Braves did cut a check.

Commissioners Birrell & Cupid: Not questioning fact that county owes Braves $500k for project management costs but they haven’t seen any documentation to prove it. @11AliveNews — Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) September 11, 2018

Cupid clearly unhappy with how this is being handled. Wants vote tabled for two weeks until commissioners have enough time to get documents and substantiate additional county payment to Braves @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/sgYmjFxKWT — Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) September 11, 2018

County attorneys could only provide a spreadsheet they said showed Braves made the payment.

Cupid asked for the vote to be tabled until every document could be substantiated, but the motion was denied, leading to a vote approving the settlement agreement.

