Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS

ATLANTA — Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Atlanta 11-2, cutting the Braves' lead in the NL Championship Series to 3-2.

The Dodgers have won seven straight postseason elimination games dating to last season.

They also trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta in the NLCS last year before rallying to win three straight games at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas. Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, where the Braves get two more chances to clinch their first pennant in 22 years.