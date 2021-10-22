What you need to know before heading to Braves Game 6 against Dodgers

Parking, rideshare drop-off and more. Here's what you need to know before heading to Truist Park this weekend.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday after an 11-2 loss Thursday night.

Tickets are in high demand, and fans are expected to head out to the ballpark in droves to cheer on the home team.

If you're one of the fans making their way to Truist Park this weekend, here's what you need to know before getting to the game:

Parking

Several lots are accepting on-site payment by credit card on the day of the game if there are spaces available, including The Red Deck, N25, N29, E32, E35, E41, E42, E43 and Lockheed/Dobbins. There is limited availability.

People can also pre-purchase parking before the game for other lots. However, starting at first pitch, parking will not be available for purchase online.

Here's a link to a map of the allotted parking spaces at Truist Park.

Drop off

There is limited spaces available for parking. If you're planning to have a friend drop you off or take a rideshare service, there are designated drop off areas.

The Truist Park website says there are two rideshare zones that service guests of The Battery Atlanta on game days. Both of those zones are located along Windy Ridge Parkway, and Heritage Court. These areas are supposed to help you have an easy time catching a ride or getting dropped off by services like Uber or Lyft.

Here's a link to a map locating these areas.

Drop-offs are also permitted near the Third Base Gate at the Battery Delta Deck, which is located off Battery Avenue.

What you can't bring

It's important to keep the Truist Park bag policy in mind before heading out to the game.

Bags larger than 5 X 9 inches are not allowed inside the ballpark at all. Even diaper bags and large medical bags are prohibited. So plan ahead if you're thinking of bringing that extra baby bottle, lip-gloss, or hand sanitizer in a bag.

If you do happen to arrive with an oversized bag, you can purchase a storage unit outside the Third Base Gate for $10 per bag.