Braves fan who watched World Series from hospital room gets surprise visit with Braves' World Series trophy

ATLANTA — An Emory Healthcare patient awaiting a heart transplant received a special surprise Thursday.

Emory coordinated with the Atlanta Braves to surprise 43-year-old Brad Hollingsead with their World Series trophy. He had mentioned previously how nice it would be to see the trophy in person after the World Series champs won in November 2021.

“It’s more than I imagined would ever happen,” Hollingsead said. “It shows the relationship that Emory has with the Atlanta Braves and I’m proud to be able to take part in that.”

Hollingsead was diagnosed with heart failure in May. He was admitted to Emory University Hospital back in September 2021.

"It was awesome winning the World Series," Hollingsead said. "It made my days go by fast during the playoffs and everything. So that was great, watching their run towards it."

Hollingsead served in the Army for 15 years, had several deployments to Afghanistan and was a former drill sergeant.

His wife Julie Hollingsead said he was very fit, going to the gym each day and eating healthy.

"Heart rate was out of control, his blood rate kept dropping," Julie said. "It was just an absolute complete shock for us when they said he was in a heart failure... It was really surreal, it's something that you don't even think, somebody so young and so strong."

Hollingsead said he went from being strong to barely being able to put the dishes away.

"It was pretty bad," he said. "It's a tough thing to go through but I think I'm really blessed, I'm sitting here today."

Hollingsead's nurse practitioner Courtney Cawthon said he watched the whole series from his hospital room. She said she hoped the trophy would be a big morale booster for Hollingsead and his family.

“And when I got the news the trophy was coming, it was very exciting that we were going to be able to make it happen,” Cawthon said.

Registered Nurse Wilma Foreman added, "This is an opportunity for him to get regenerated, to revive his spirits and to hold on and be ready for his transplant."