Braves fans fly home from Houston victorious

After watching the Atlanta Braves clinch the 2021 World Series in Houston, Atlanta fans made their way back home to the Peach State.

ATLANTA — Bleary eyed Atlanta fans flew back to their hometown after watching the Braves win in Houston late Tuesday night.

The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Among the crowds were the Lee's, who are used to celebrating with the Braves -- they even did the CHOP on the way out of the wedding reception.

"We were born and raised Braves fans, so this was a special touch we wanted at our wedding," Angela Lee said.

The newlyweds attended all of the team's home games and jumped at the chance to see Game 6 in Houston.

"We are so thrilled for the Braves, we have been wanting this for a long time, rewriting the narrative, so it's great," Angela added.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of heartbreak, but to see them win in the way that they did this year was truly remarkable. I'm so happy for the city of Atlanta," Chandler Lee said.

Chandler grew up watching the team with his Dad, making this win special for his whole family.

"I lost my Dad in February to COVID and he and I were big braves fans. I like to think that Dad had something to do with it too," he said.

The Braves are meaningful to a lot of fans who showed their pride in the team.

Fan Robert Taylor called himself a "longtime lover" of the team, saying "I was there when they won their first one, so this is an original, it's good to go."

He wore his 1995 World Series jersey for his flight today and was in the stadium when the team won 26 years ago.

"You hear the hit of the ball, immediately it's quiet. As soon as the ball makes it over, eruption; it's amazing, the ground shook," he said.

The team made history in 1995, and they're making history all over again today.

A parade is being planned for Friday, Nov. 5. Celebrations will be held around metro Atlanta.