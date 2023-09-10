Energy from fans high ahead of the Braves-Phillies Game 2

Overall, their confidence never wavered when it comes to the support of the home team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After losing NLDS Game 1 on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves desperately need a win in Monday's pivotal Game 2.

Fans started packing The Battery early Monday morning -- the energy starting even in the parking deck.

Overall, their confidence never wavered when it comes to the support of the home team.

Out on the lawn outside of Truist Park in The Battery, Hannah Carver had a seat with her name on it.

"So, you've got to put out the chairs to get a good seat," Carver said.

She said she lives near The Battery and comes to as many games as she can. She was the first to anchor down. Carver and her neighbor are night nurses. The lack of sleep couldn't stop her from supporting the Braves.

"Phillies fans always say they're the loudest. But I was in the game," Carver said. "And I think we were pretty loud."

Cannon Johnson and his brother, 6 year-old Cash, rode four hours away from Thomasville to support the Braves. The kids are out of school for fall break.

"I like it, but I don't like school," Cash said.

And while the brothers may not agree on how many games they've been too, they agree on the player they believe will be the MVP: Ronald Acuña.

"He's the best at stealing in the MLB right now," Cannon said.

The Braves lost game one of this National League Division Series against the Phillies, but Wilmer Escaray said it won't happen again.

Escaray brought his family from Miami so they could go to a Braves game for the first time. And as a proud Venezuelan, he's all about Acuña.

"What he did already, 40 and 70, something amazing," Escaray said.

Fans said it's going to take more than Acuña to secure the win.

"I think having Max Fried on the mound is going to be a key," Carver said. "...I also think we got to get our offense going."

With Carver's formula and a force-like fire from the fans, the overwhelming energy ahead of the game was confidence, from the moment you arrive.