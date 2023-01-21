Braves Fest kicks off at The Battery | Everything you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the big kickoff event for the fans.

ATLANTA — Despite still being stuck in the middle of January, Braves baseball is somehow just around the corner as the team reports to spring training early next month.

Braves fans will get a chance to feel the excitement of the upcoming baseball season when the team hosts their annual fan-focused event Saturday afternoon.

Braves Fest has been a hit among fans since its installment when the team moved into its new Cobb County digs at The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. Now, Braves Country can get up close and personal to some of their favorite players and enjoy all the activities the day has to offer.

Here's all you need to know about Braves Fest on Saturday.

Schedule of events

Braves Fest begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and will last until 4 p.m. and is free to everyone.

Despite the event being listed to begin then, the website has the Braves Fest Opening Rally beginning at 9:50 a.m., where the team will walk through The Georgia Power Pavilion Stage for a pep rally with Blooper and players.

At 10:45 a.m., the Braves coaches and players will offer an instructional hitting clinic for kids, coaches and parents that will last 20 minutes.

At 11 a.m., the Braves pitchers will host a pitching discussion that is great for all kids and fans to attend. At the same time, other fans can enjoy bowling alongside a Braves player at Punch Bowl Social at The Battery.

At 11:30 a.m., the kids will team up with players to compete in a Home Run Derby in the Play Ball Alley between Yard House and Goldberg's.

At 1 p.m., Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos will deliver a state of the team address at the Konica Minolta Conference Center.

At 2 p.m., the Braves' Spanish-speaking players will host a bilingual Q&A.

At 2:45 p.m., Reading with the Braves will take place at the SPACES building inside The Battery where players will read children's books to the kids.

At 3 p.m., the infielders will have a discussion with fans inside the Konica Minolta Conference Center.

Autographs

Braves fans can get autographs from the players but must pay a $100 pass in order to participate in the session. Each autograph session features two players or coaches from which fans can receive autographs from.

Fans will be allowed to purchase multiple sessions, but each individual fan will only be allowed to participate in one session. Photos will not be allowed with players during the session.

Players and coaches in attendance

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ozzie Albies

Kolby Allard

Nick Anderson

Ian Anderson

Jesse Chavez

Travis d'Arnaud

Bryce Elder

Seth Elledge

Vaughn Grissom

Michael Harris II

Sam Hilliard

Joe Jiménez

Dylan Lee

Lucas Luetge

Tyler Matzek

A.J. Minter

Charlie Morton

Sean Murphy

Matt Olson

Austin Riley

Eddie Rosario

Michael Soroka

Jackson Stephens

Spencer Strider

Michael Tonkin

Chadwick Tromp

Darius Vines

Eli White

Kyle Wright

Huascar Ynoa

Brian Snitker

Sal Fasano

Drew French

Rick Kranitz

Bobby Magallanes

Kevin Seitzer

Ron Washington

Walt Weiss

Eric Young Sr.

Parking

Fans can park in the red deck, purple deck, green deck, Delta deck or Lot 29 free of charge for the event. Parking will remain free for all hours of Braves Fest until 7 p.m.