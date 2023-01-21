Braves Fest kicks off at The Battery | Everything you need to know

ATLANTA — Despite still being stuck in the middle of January, Braves baseball is somehow just around the corner as the team reports to spring training early next month.
Braves fans will get a chance to feel the excitement of the upcoming baseball season when the team hosts their annual fan-focused event Saturday afternoon.
Braves Fest has been a hit among fans since its installment when the team moved into its new Cobb County digs at The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. Now, Braves Country can get up close and personal to some of their favorite players and enjoy all the activities the day has to offer.
Here's all you need to know about Braves Fest on Saturday.
Schedule of events
- Braves Fest begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and will last until 4 p.m. and is free to everyone.
- Despite the event being listed to begin then, the website has the Braves Fest Opening Rally beginning at 9:50 a.m., where the team will walk through The Georgia Power Pavilion Stage for a pep rally with Blooper and players.
- At 10:45 a.m., the Braves coaches and players will offer an instructional hitting clinic for kids, coaches and parents that will last 20 minutes.
- At 11 a.m., the Braves pitchers will host a pitching discussion that is great for all kids and fans to attend. At the same time, other fans can enjoy bowling alongside a Braves player at Punch Bowl Social at The Battery.
- At 11:30 a.m., the kids will team up with players to compete in a Home Run Derby in the Play Ball Alley between Yard House and Goldberg's.
- At 1 p.m., Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos will deliver a state of the team address at the Konica Minolta Conference Center.
- At 2 p.m., the Braves' Spanish-speaking players will host a bilingual Q&A.
- At 2:45 p.m., Reading with the Braves will take place at the SPACES building inside The Battery where players will read children's books to the kids.
- At 3 p.m., the infielders will have a discussion with fans inside the Konica Minolta Conference Center.
Autographs
Braves fans can get autographs from the players but must pay a $100 pass in order to participate in the session. Each autograph session features two players or coaches from which fans can receive autographs from.
Fans will be allowed to purchase multiple sessions, but each individual fan will only be allowed to participate in one session. Photos will not be allowed with players during the session.
Players and coaches in attendance
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Ozzie Albies
Kolby Allard
Nick Anderson
Ian Anderson
Jesse Chavez
Travis d'Arnaud
Bryce Elder
Seth Elledge
Vaughn Grissom
Michael Harris II
Sam Hilliard
Joe Jiménez
Dylan Lee
Lucas Luetge
Tyler Matzek
A.J. Minter
Charlie Morton
Sean Murphy
Matt Olson
Austin Riley
Eddie Rosario
Michael Soroka
Jackson Stephens
Spencer Strider
Michael Tonkin
Chadwick Tromp
Darius Vines
Eli White
Kyle Wright
Huascar Ynoa
Brian Snitker
Sal Fasano
Drew French
Rick Kranitz
Bobby Magallanes
Kevin Seitzer
Ron Washington
Walt Weiss
Eric Young Sr.
Parking
Fans can park in the red deck, purple deck, green deck, Delta deck or Lot 29 free of charge for the event. Parking will remain free for all hours of Braves Fest until 7 p.m.
To see all the information on Braves Fest Saturday afternoon, visit the team's official website here.