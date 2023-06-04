When is the first pitch for Braves home opener vs. Padres?

The Braves have a plethora of pregame on-field activities before they get set to throw first pitch.

ATLANTA — The Braves are red hot to begin the season and now they're looking to keep it rolling back in Atlanta on Thursday, as they get set to play their home opener against their NL West foe San Diego Padres in front of a packed house at Truist Park.

When will first pitch be thrown?

First pitch between the Braves and Padres is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. The game is being broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southeast and out-of-market nationally on MLB Network.

Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will throw out the first pitch and Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller will sing his rendition of the national anthem before four fighter jets take to the skies above Truist Park.

The Braves will have plenty of pregame festivities on the field, but they plan to start those early enough so those conclude in time for first pitch at 7:20 p.m.