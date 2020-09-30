The Braves start their run in the playoffs today | Here's what you need to know

They'll be hosting the Cincinnati Reds for a best-of-3 series in Atlanta for the Wild Card Round.

ATLANTA — Ready to sit down for some lunch and watch the Braves today?

Atlanta begins its playoff run with a relatively bright and early noontime start, hosting the Cincinnati Reds for a best-of-3 series in the Major League Baseball playoffs Wild Card Round.

The Braves come into the series having won the National League East division title, for the third year in a row, while the Reds finished second in the NL Central.

With a 35-25 record in MLB's truncated 60-game season, Atlanta won four more games than Cincinnati.

The basics

Who: Atlanta Braves

What: Game 1 vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Truist Park

TV: ESPN

While the Reds only finished two games over .500 at 31-29 and earned the National League's seventh seed - to the Braves' second seed - they arrive in Atlanta one of the hottest teams in baseball, having gone 11-3 over their final 14 games to earn their place in the postseason.

Notably, they have a deep, sturdy rotation - the Braves' weakest point.

While Atlanta churned through more than a dozen starters - most of them, frankly, not very good - on Wednesday they'll trot out the one man who made it through the full season unscathed: Max Fried.

Fried, a left-hander, went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 50 batters in 56 innings. He proved to be the one steady cog in Atlanta's revolving-door rotation.

His opposite will be Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer, who managed to be even better than that - striking out an astounding 100 batters in 73 innings, with a 1.73 ERA.

Atlanta will be hoping their strength - a powerful lineup featuring NL MVP candidate Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña, Dansby Swanson, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d'Arnaud that scored the second-most runs in the league - will be able to beat Cincinnati's.

Hopefully for everyone around Atlanta, this year's postseason run ends on a happier note than last year's.