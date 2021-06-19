Braves game postponed due to inclement weather, rescheduled for Father's Day

The game will be rescheduled to Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ahead of the 7:08 p.m. game.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves announced it's postponing it's Saturday night game versus the St. Louis Cardinals due to inclement weather.

Gates for the 2:10 p.m. game will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates for the 7:08 p.m. game will open at 5:30 p.m.

According to a release, both games will be seven innings each. The first game will air on Bally Sports Southeast and the second game is slated for ESPN.

The Braves release stated anyone with tickets to the game Saturday night will be able to use it Sunday at the 2:10 p.m. game.

Mobile tickets and parking passes will be updated in the Ballpark app to reflect the new game date and time. Additionally, guests with a pre-paid parking pass can use it for the same parking lot and barcode for the rescheduled game.

Guests who are unable to attend the Sunday afternoon game must exchange their ticket to any remaining 2021 regular season Braves home game before the start of the 2:10 p.m. game.

For those who purchased through a third party website such as StubHub, guests will also be able to enter the 2:10 p.m. game with the same barcode and seat location from the postponed game.