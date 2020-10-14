Freeman, Albies HR again, Braves hang on for 2-0 NLCS lead

Atlanta Braves held on for an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered again, rookie Ian Anderson extended his postseason scoreless streak in an abbreviated start and the Atlanta Braves just held on for an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Freeman put the Braves ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Tony Gonsolin, who filled in after three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was scratched because of back spasms.